GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the FDA's announcement the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 12 to 15, some parents, guardians, and young people may have questions. We're covering that and more in today's 2 Your Well-Being.

Cone Health's Pediatric Services Executive Medical Director Dr. Michael Cinoman said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is just as safe for kids as it is for adults. The short term side-effects are the same as well such as sore arm and in a few people muscle aches and fever.

Dr. Cinoman said the vaccine testing was quick but parents should trust the vaccine because no corners were cut and they have been reviewed through. He said the vaccines are also still being study as more people get them so our knowledge of the vaccines and how people react to them grows every day.

Studies show the Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective against COVID-19. Dr. Cinoman said that means none of the 12 to 15-year-olds who received the vaccine in the study got COVID-19.

That doesn't necessarily mean it will be 100% effective for everyone, just those who were in the study. Still, Dr. Cinoman said that is a great rate for any vaccine and shows just how much it can protect you.

Cone Health offers several areas that 12 to 15-year-olds can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There is a site in Greensboro and in Burlington.