COVID-19 vaccine update: 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly six months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved and shipped out everywhere. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about where we are now with the COVID-19 vaccine and what you should know going forward.

Cone Health's Director of Pharmacy and Oncology, Dr. Andre Harvin said about 50% of North Carolina adults are fully vaccinated. He said we still want the rate higher for herd immunity, around 70 to 80%. When it comes to those who are still not vaccinated, Dr. Harvin said the most important thing to remember is that we can't get back to what life was like before the pandemic without everybody. The COVID-19 vaccine is still in the community and is mainly impacting those who are not vaccinated.

Children ages 12-15 can now get the vaccine. Dr. Harvin wants to tell parents the vaccine was studied extensively in this age group and the results show it's very safe. Side effects are possible but go away in 24 to 48 hours. Dr. Harvin also said researchers took their time when it comes to kids and the vaccine. The vaccine has been available for six months to adults but they did do extra research before clearing it for children. Dr. Harvin advises children ages 12-15 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not wait for their yearly check up or when they get their other school-required immunizations.