2 Your Well-Being: COVID Delta variant

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about the COVID Delta variant.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID Delta variant is showing to be highly transmissible and pose risk, especially to those who are unvaccinated. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're addressing COVID variants, where they stand now and in the future, who's at risk, and what we can do now to help avoid a resurgence of COVID cases down the road.

Dr. Cynthia Snider is Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director. She said as of last week, all new COVID cases in the country were from the Delta variant and believes by mid-August all new cases will be the Delta variant.

Snider said side effects include nasal congestion and feeling under the weather. There is less loss of taste and loss of smell. Snider said if you have cold-like symptoms you should get tested.