Staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving | 2 Your Well-Being

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. We spoke with Cone Health's Infection Prevention Director Dr. Cynthia Snider to learn the best ways to stay safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving is this week. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone down, but COVID-19 is still in our community.

As we head into our Thanksgiving gatherings – perhaps with family and friends we don’t live with, it’s a good time to be reminded about COVID-19 recommendations to prevent seeing the numbers go back up.

We spoke with Dr. Cynthia Snider, Cone Health's Infection Prevention Director, to learn more about how to safely enjoy the holiday.

Dr. Snider said Guilford County is still seeing high transmission. That's the CDC's highest level. She said the best way to keep numbers trending in the right direction is for people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Snider said she's a little worried about an uptick in cases after the holidays. She thinks people may not follow the proper safety guidelines.

She said if everyone attending Thanksgiving isn't vaccinated, you should use a few measures to prevent COVID-19 spread. Dr. Snider said people should try to keep most of the gathering outdoors. Whenever people come inside, they should wear masks when not actively eating and keep windows open.

She suggests getting tested on Thanksgiving Day to ensure no one shows up infected. You can buy a rapid test at local pharmacies.

Dr. Snider said the best way to gather is with everyone vaccinated, especially if no one is showing symptoms.

She said holiday activities depend on the family. Any vulnerable family should wear a mask even if they are around fully vaccinated people.