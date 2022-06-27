2 Your Well-Being: Reviewing all you need to know about the pandemic

Dr. DeAnne Brooks from Cone Health reviews what to know about COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot has changed recently with COVID-19. More people can get vaccinated. Others wonder if a booster is right for them.

To review the latest in the pandemic and how we can all stay safe, Dr. DeAnne Brooks, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Cone Health, joined 2 Wants to Know.

Right now, everyone five months or older can get a vaccine. The CDC and FDA recently authorized both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine for kids under 5. Moderna's shot is a two-shot series, and Pfizer's regiment requires three doses. You can find providers here. Dr. Brooks said Cone Health has pediatrician offices that can offer the kid vaccine.

The CDC recommends every 5 and up get a booster shot. People who are 50 or older and those with certain immune disorders are encouraged to get a second booster shot.

Dr. Brooks said getting a booster is important in preventing serious infection.As new variants emerge, the virus gets a little more contagious. People with boosters have a lower risk of serious illness.