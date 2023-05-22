When to go see a doctor with a summer injury or illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer time should be filled with fun activities and relaxing vacations. Dealing with an injury or illness on vacation can throw a wrench in those plans.
Hannah Mills, a nurse practitioner with Cone Health Virtual Care, breaks down when you can treat those summer time injuries at home, when you can jump online for a virtual visit and when you should head to the ER.
Poison Ivy
- Immediately take off clothing and throw it in a hot wash cycle
- Get into the hottest water you can stand
- Don't pop any blisters that form
- If you get in your mouth or eyes, it lasts 2-3 weeks or if you've scratched it and it gets infected, you'll need to see a doctor
- If your symptoms are not severe, you can schedule a virtual visit for other treatment options
Bee Sting
- Don't remove stinger
- Just scrape it off level with your arm and leave the stringer in there
- It will naturally migrate out
- If you have an allergic reaction with wheezing and sneezing, get to the doctor
- If you are having trouble breathing, call 911
Sun Burn
- Try to avoid a sun burn by wearing a hat, wearing sunglasses, and applying sunscreen often
- Reapply every 80 minutes when you are outside, especially on those exposed areas like your face, ears and back of your beck
- Treat sun burns with aloe, a pain reliever, a cool bath and keep re-hydrating
- Avoid scrubbing your skin
- If you have any blisters don't pop them, let them open on their own
- If you are noticing bubbled up blisters all over, have blisters on your face or the burn gets scratched and infected, go see a doctor
Falls or Ankle Twists
- For simple falls or twists where you can stand back up and there is limited swelling, you can be seen virtually
- You can treat these injuries at home by icing for 20 min on and off, taking Tylenol or ibuprofen and staying off the injury
- If it's more significant, like you heard a snap, crackle and pop or you see a bone, had to ER immediately
Heat Stroke
- Bring water with you when you will be in the heat and keep hydrating to avoid overheating
- If you can avoid being outside during the heat of the day, from 10am-2pm
- If you feel like you are getting overheated try and take a break
- Drink a cup of water every 30 - 45 minutes
- If you feel light headed, confused, faint, feel chilled or start shaking, seek immediate attention at the ER
Getting Sick on Vacation
- If you are traveling in North Carolina or Virginia, you can get care through Cone Health e-visits or virtual visits
- If you are in another state, find a local urgent care
- Don't leave home without pain relievers, aloe if you're going to a beach or pool, life jackets for trips near water, tums or acid reliever for stomach issues and extra charging cables so you can call for help if needed
- Bring your prescription medications on your trip and if you don't bring them in the bottles, take a picture of those labels