Add fruits and veggies to your summer meals

Heading to summer cookouts can often mean eating classic comfort foods, but it's a great time of year to add fruits and veggies to your plates.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer time is filled with all kinds of cookouts involving yummy foods like hamburgers, potato salad and ice cream!

It may not seem like it, but the summer season is actually a great time to add fresh fruits and veggies to our diets and incorporate new healthy habits.

Kate Watts, a registered dietitian at Cone Health, joined WFMY News 2 to break down how you can make healthy choices for every meal.

BREAKFAST

Yogurt parfaits with fresh strawberries or overnight oats with peaches are easy ways to add fruit servings to your first meal of the day

Add veggies in a smoothie or try a veggie omelet

LUNCH

Prep cold salads for the whole week that you can easily fill with colorful local foods

Salads don't have to be lettuce based, try garbanzo bean salads or a cold pasta salad with lots of fresh veggies

SNACKS

Fresh fruits like watermelon and cantaloupe are easy and healthy snacks to grab on the go during the summer

Make your own fresh fruit popsicles instead of ice cream

"Summer is a great time to play and experiment with new recipes," said Watts.

Some things to switch out if you are trying to eat healthier are your fat flavorings. Use cooking oils instead of butter.

Marinade your meat before grilling but try a homemade oil based marinade instead of a store bought cream based marinade.

When you are thinking about grilling, you can grill really any fruit or vegetable just think about how you need to cook them, like on kebob skewers or using foil.

When it comes to serving food at cookouts, if you would normally store the dish in a refrigerator it should not be outside longer than 2 hours.

A way to keep that food cold and safe, chill the bowls and serving plates before putting the food out or put it out on ice.

If you can set up food in the shade. If it's in direct sunshine, it should not sit out as long.