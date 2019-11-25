GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eating healthy on Thanksgiving can be a struggle but there are actually a few strategies that can make the day stress free on your stomach.

Cone Health registered dietitian Melissa Leonard gave the following advice:

Don't skip breakfast on Thanksgiving

Don't eat everything all at once

Portion out your leftovers so you don't overeat, again

"Skipping meals not only slows our metabolism but can also cause us to become overly hungry at the next meal," said Leonard. "If we come to our Thanksgiving meal feeling famished with hunger we will be much more likely to eat quickly and mindlessly which can lead to overeating."

When it comes to overeating, slow down and really enjoy the company around you. Not only is it good socially, it can help your stomach.

"Taking our time with eating helps us be more in tune with our body's fullness and hunger cues making it less likely for us to overeat and end up feeling overly full and uncomfortable," said Leonard.

