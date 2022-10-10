2 Your Well-Being | Cone Health experts share fall nutrition tricks

The air's getting crisper. People are switching over to fall recipes. Dr. Jeannie Sykes from Cone Health explains ways to make them healthier.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As fall sweeps across the Triad, many people are looking back into their recipe books and finding their favorite autumnal meals.

There's plenty of easy ways to incorporate healthy foods into your meals and make full recipes healthier. Dr. Jeannie Sykes, a registered dietitian at Cone Health Family Medicine Center, joined 2 Your Well-Being to break down what you need to know.

A fall staple is pumpkins. People use them for decorations and making jack-o-lanterns. Sykes said pumpkins can be used for healthy meals in the fall.

Sykes said pumpkins have several nutritional benefits. They contain vitamin C and E. Pumpkins also help support eye health and boost immune systems, according to Sykes.

Many people enjoy roasted pumpkins seed. Sykes said they're a great source of healthy fats.

"American tend to not get enough of that, as would be ideal," Sykes said.

Pumpkin seeds also help provide potassium and iron.

Sykes said people don't need to look further than North Carolina for some really healthy fall fruit options. The state fruit, a scuppernong grape, is a great option. She also said the mountains of North Carolina also provide apples, which are an easy food to incorporate to many recipes.

Sykes suggested using fresh fruits whenever possible. They can help freshen up meals and make them healthier.

People love eating desserts like pies and cobblers in the fall. Sykes said those don't need to go away entirely in order to eat healthy.