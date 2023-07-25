Ways to keep your skin glowing and healthy all year long

Sunscreen is a big part of healthy skin. There are also other treatment options to keep you glowing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are in the middle of summer and sunscreen is a big part of so many outdoor activities.

Sunscreen should be apart of your everyday routine all year round to keep your skin healthy, both protected from skin cancer and looking youthful.

"Healthy skin is pretty skin" said Dr. Claire Dillingham, with Cone Health Plastic Surgery Specialists.

In addition to sunscreen many people wear a moisturizer every day.

The order of your face products should be your sunscreen and moisturizer first and then any makeup you want to put over it. This gives the sunscreen time to soak into your skin.

There are also products on the market like tinted moisturizers with sunscreen and different kit options with cleansers and scrubs that can give you a whole routine all together.

A great place to talk about these options is at your doctor's office. They can recommend the right products for you and you'll know the products are safe and effective.

Don't get caught up in products that have too many things in them, like makeup with SPF and acne fighting chemicals.

Dr. Dillingham said sometimes they can have too many products and you won't get enough benefit.

While putting products like sunscreen on your skin everyday is a big part of a great skincare routine, it's also important to take it off every night.

Dr. Dillingham said you should be washing your face with a healthy skin cleanser every night.

"Don't neglect your skin by skipping this step," said Dr. Dillingham.

In addition to what you put on your skin at home, there are treatment options available at the doctor's office to give you the look and skin healthy you may be desiring.

Treatments like lasers or Botox are just some of the many options.

If this is something you are considering make an appointment and get a consult with a dermatologist or esthetician.

They can take stock of your skin, get an understanding for your skin goals and then come up with a plan.