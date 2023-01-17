Making healthy lifestyle changes in 2023: 2 Your Well-Being

Exercising and eating right are crucial parts to overall health and wellness. Those are big focuses of Cone Health's Sagewell Health & Fitness program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Making healthy lifestyle changes is usually at the top of many New Year's resolution lists.

Things like working out and eating better can not only help you feel better, they can be changes that save your life.

It's something at the core of Cone Health's Sagewell Health & Fitness program.

54-year-old Ulli Becker started taking exercising seriously after getting hit by a car while riding her bike back in 2011.

Becker struggled with her balance afterward, as she dealt with brain and lower back issues.

Knowing she was not getting younger, Becker turned to Cone Health's Sagewell Health & Fitness program to help increase her strength.

It's different than a normal gym. Trainers look at factors like fitness level and medical status to make sure the workouts are right for you.

Becker focuses on getting better each session, as she works to improve her overall wellness.

"Don't compare yourself to the other people, compare yourself to maybe, last month I couldn't lift 10 pounds, and today I can lift 10 pounds," said Becker.

Setting these small goals can be key to making long-term lifestyle changes.

GOAL SETTING STARTS WITH 3 THINGS

Identify what you what to change - be specific

What is your why behind the change

How you are going to get there

You can also expect to get knocked off your progress. Experts say that's part of the process.

"Step back. Reframe your goal, take a new approach. Everyday is a new day to move your forward to that new goal," said Susan Laney, Manager Health and Fitness, Cone Health Sagewell Health & Fitness.

CONE HEALTH HAS A WALKING GROUP

Is exercising more often one of your New Year's resolutions? Walking is a great form of exercise!

Gebreselassie Nida, MD, is leading a local chapter of Walk With A Doc in Greensboro.

This walking group meets every second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. starting January 14.

If you are interested in registering, click here for more information.