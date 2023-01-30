Know the signs of heart disease to keep yours healthy: 2 Your Well-Being

Heart disease is the leading killer of women. Every other minute someone dies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is American Heart Month. It may be a few days away, but it's never too early to talk about heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with someone dying every other minute.

Often times women will have different symptoms compared to men. These are what you should be watching for:

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Fatigue

Decreased exercise capacity

Chest pain/discomfort

Low back pain

Some things make you more likely to develop heart disease. Here are the risk factors:

Older age

Physical inactivity

Cholesterol levels

High blood pressure

Here are ways to prevent heart disease:

Eat a healthy diet

Be physically active

Stop smoking

This week there is an opportunity for women to talk about heart health at the “2023 Women’s Heart Educational Symposium.”

It's on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in Greensboro.