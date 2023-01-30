x
Know the signs of heart disease to keep yours healthy: 2 Your Well-Being

Heart disease is the leading killer of women. Every other minute someone dies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is American Heart Month. It may be a few days away, but it's never too early to talk about heart disease. 

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with someone dying every other minute. 

Often times women will have different symptoms compared to men. These are what you should be watching for: 

  • Shortness of breath
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Decreased exercise capacity
  • Chest pain/discomfort
  • Low back pain

Some things make you more likely to develop heart disease. Here are the risk factors:

  • Older age 
  • Physical inactivity 
  • Cholesterol levels 
  • High blood pressure 

Here are ways to prevent heart disease:

  • Eat a healthy diet 
  • Be physically active
  • Stop smoking 

This week there is an opportunity for women to talk about heart health at the “2023 Women’s Heart Educational Symposium.”

It's on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in Greensboro. 

The event is free but you do need to register ahead of time. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Click here to register. 

