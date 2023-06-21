Heart scan calcium tests could save your life

The scan can show signs of coronary artery disease. It's quick and painless.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart scan calcium tests are a quick and painless way to check for coronary artery disease.

It's a simple test that can really save your life.

Often times people dealing with with coronary artery issues have no symptoms and the goal of the scan is to detect it before you do notice any problems.

"The calcium we see in the heart is soft, squishy plaque that has aged over time, cholesterol plaque that is old and been there for years and we're able to detect it with this scan," said Dr. Gayatri Acharya, Cone Health Heart & Vascular Medical Director of Cardiac Imaging.

So who exactly should get this test? Patients without symptoms but who may at risk of heart health issues in the future.

"If you've got calcium it pushes me to be more aggressive with your care and medications. If you don't have calcium, maybe we can let you push a little harder on your own with diet and lifestyle," said Dr. Acharya.

The test is very easy. It does not require an IV or any medications before hand.

The CT scan lasts about 60 seconds and then the patient is done. Your doctor will look over your results and talk with you a few days later.

A heart scan is not the only way to diagnose a problem. High blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol that are not controlled can also be signs you may be dealing with coronary artery disease.