Give yourself the gift of self-care this holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How is your mental health this holiday season? Feeling a little stressed? Anxious? Depressed? If so, you're not alone. For many people, their mental health dips this time of year. That's why 2 Your Well-Being had David Gutterman, PhD, a clinical psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, a part of Cone Health Medical Group talk about mental wellness during the holiday season.

Signs you may be having a hard time

Daily headaches, sleep or appetite issues, or sudden high blood pressure could be signs that you are experiencing burnout.

Cone Health says that can cause you to feel disorganized, indecisive or forgetful, or even angry anxious or depressed.

Ways to manage holiday stress:

Have reasonable expectations

Think about how different things are from two years ago, its a good reason to be optimistic for the future

Talk about the positive

Think about what the holiday means to you and what makes it special

Keep gratitude for what you have top of mind to keep things in perspective

Don't get caught in negative conversations

Have an exit strategy if a family member wants you to get involved in a controversial discussion

Remind them it's the time of year to be thinking about family, friends and positive things

Don't dwell on disappointments

Focus on creating new positive experiences That can include games, cooking together, reminiscing by looking at old pictures and celebrating family history and traditions

Connect with those who can't be there physically Set time aside to talk to your friends and family across the country



Maintain your daily habits

Sticking to your usual routine, especially when it comes to your self-care habits, can help you maintain your physical, mental and emotional well-being

If you're feeling overwhelmed, get help