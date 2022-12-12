Give yourself the gift of self-care this holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How is your mental health this holiday season? Feeling a little stressed? Anxious? Depressed? If so, you're not alone. For many people, their mental health dips this time of year. That's why 2 Your Well-Being had David Gutterman, PhD, a clinical psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, a part of Cone Health Medical Group talk about mental wellness during the holiday season.
Signs you may be having a hard time
Daily headaches, sleep or appetite issues, or sudden high blood pressure could be signs that you are experiencing burnout.
Cone Health says that can cause you to feel disorganized, indecisive or forgetful, or even angry anxious or depressed.
Ways to manage holiday stress:
Have reasonable expectations
- Think about how different things are from two years ago, its a good reason to be optimistic for the future
- Talk about the positive
- Think about what the holiday means to you and what makes it special
- Keep gratitude for what you have top of mind to keep things in perspective
Don't get caught in negative conversations
- Have an exit strategy if a family member wants you to get involved in a controversial discussion
- Remind them it's the time of year to be thinking about family, friends and positive things
Don't dwell on disappointments
- Focus on creating new positive experiences
- That can include games, cooking together, reminiscing by looking at old pictures and celebrating family history and traditions
- Connect with those who can't be there physically
- Set time aside to talk to your friends and family across the country
Maintain your daily habits
- Sticking to your usual routine, especially when it comes to your self-care habits, can help you maintain your physical, mental and emotional well-being
If you're feeling overwhelmed, get help
Need a behavioral health care provider? Cone Health offers virtual and in-person visits for children and adults. Schedule an appointment at conehealth.com/appointments, and learn more at conehealth.com/bhs.