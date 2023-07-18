People at high risk of developing lung cancer with yearly low-dose CT scans have better outcomes than high-risk patients who screen using a standard chest X-ray.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Discover lung cancer early, before symptoms appear, to increase your chances for effective, lifesaving treatment.

Do I qualify for a screening?

Patients qualify for screening if they:

are aged 50-80 years old

have a 20-pack-year smoking history

smoke currently or quit smoking within the last 15 years

Effective Lung Cancer Screening

Take advantage of the most effective method of screening at Cone Health. Studies show that people at high risk of developing lung cancer who have yearly low-dose CT scans have better outcomes than high-risk patients who are screened using a standard chest X-ray.

What to do before your test

Begin by meeting with your doctor or a nurse navigator to discuss:

The risks and benefits of screening for you

Information about how to quit smoking, or remain smoke-free, if applicable

Your ability and willingness to commit to follow-up care after your scan

Then you'll work together to decide whether to schedule a screening.

What to expect at your exam

A low-dose CT scan is a simple, painless imaging test. You’ll lie on your back on a table attached to a donut-shaped scanner machine. To help us get the best quality image possible, you’ll be asked to place your arms above your head and hold your breath for about 10 seconds.

You can eat and drink normally before and after your test. You won’t need to take a contrast material dye.

