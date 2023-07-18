GREENSBORO, N.C. — Discover lung cancer early, before symptoms appear, to increase your chances for effective, lifesaving treatment.
Do I qualify for a screening?
Patients qualify for screening if they:
- are aged 50-80 years old
- have a 20-pack-year smoking history
- smoke currently or quit smoking within the last 15 years
Effective Lung Cancer Screening
Take advantage of the most effective method of screening at Cone Health. Studies show that people at high risk of developing lung cancer who have yearly low-dose CT scans have better outcomes than high-risk patients who are screened using a standard chest X-ray.
What to do before your test
Begin by meeting with your doctor or a nurse navigator to discuss:
- The risks and benefits of screening for you
- Information about how to quit smoking, or remain smoke-free, if applicable
- Your ability and willingness to commit to follow-up care after your scan
Then you'll work together to decide whether to schedule a screening.
What to expect at your exam
A low-dose CT scan is a simple, painless imaging test. You’ll lie on your back on a table attached to a donut-shaped scanner machine. To help us get the best quality image possible, you’ll be asked to place your arms above your head and hold your breath for about 10 seconds.
You can eat and drink normally before and after your test. You won’t need to take a contrast material dye.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.