2 Your Well-Being: How to have healthy conversations during stressful times

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At a time with so many things are happening, like an election, COVID-19 and upcoming holidays, emotions may be running high for many. Maintaining positive emotional health is an important part of overall well-being, but in these uncertain and stressful times, how do you keep conversations healthy and how should you respond to others to avoid adding to their stress or yours?
Clinical psychologist Dr. David Gutterman is the clinical director of LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He shares tips on staying emotionally healthy and having healthy conversations.