How to stay ahead of seasonal colds, flu, and COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall means pumpkin picking, leaves changing, and temperatures cooling, but it can also mean seasonal colds and illnesses - like flu and COVID-19. Cone Health experts share what you need to know to keep your family healthy through the changing seasons. Do you know how to spot the difference between a common cold, the flu, and COVID?

Cold, Flu, or COVID?

Cold -- If you've got a cold, you most likely have a runny or stuffy nose and a sore throat. It's rare that you'll have a fever, loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath. Be sure to rest up and hydrate to help with symptoms.

Flu -- Flu season is right around the corner, with some cases already here. Some common symptoms of the flu include fever, fatigue, a dry cough, and body aches. Sometimes, the flu may also cause a runny nose and sore throat - but those symptoms are more common with a cold.

COVID-19 -- Common COVID symptoms to look for include fever, a dry cough, body aches, loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath. Those last two symptoms are big indicators of possible COVID and rarely pop up in flu cases.

How To Get Care

If you feel symptoms coming on for cold, flu, or COVID, there's help. Cone Health offers in-person and virtual care options, urgent care, and emergency services care. You should seek care if you're short of breath or running a high fever.

Get Vaccinated

Seasonal flu and COVID shots are available at certain pharmacies and Cone Health Community Pharmacies. You can call to set up a vaccine appointment at the following locations for COVID:

Cone Health Community Pharmacy at Alamance Regional: 336-586-3900

Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro: 336-890-3050

Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point: 336-884-3838

Cone Health Community Pharmacy at Wendover Medical Center: 336-832-3630

You can also find flu and COVID vaccines by going to vaccines.gov.