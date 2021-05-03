Kids and COVID-19: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about kids, COVID-19, new variants, and the vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone 16 and older, but what about kids? In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about kids, COVID-19, new variants, and the vaccine.

Dr. Suresh Nagappan is the Medical Director for the Children's Unit at Cone Health Moses Cone Hospital. He said there is still concern that those under 16 not only can get COVID-19 but will have worse systems because they're not vaccinated. The best way to protect kids who have not had the vaccine is by getting the vaccine yourself. If your chance of getting the vaccine is less because of the virus, so are the chances of the people around you.

Dr. Nagappan said cases in children are for the most part steady. Symptoms also seem just as severe as they were at the beginning of the year. When it comes to preventing the spread of COIVD-19 among kids, Dr. Nagappan said it's all about where you go. Doctors have seen a large number of cases in connection to youth sports. If your child is allowed to participate in youth sports, Dr. Nagappan said they should be outside and if they are inside they need to wear a mask.