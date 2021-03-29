Latest on COVID-19 vaccinations: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we talk about where we are now with COVID-19 vaccines and what you should know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's been a lot of progress in COVID-19 vaccination: we now have 3 authorized vaccines, more people are eligible, and more locations to receive the vaccine. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we talk about where we are now with COVID-19 vaccines and what you should know.

Dr. DeAnne Brooks is Cone Health's chief pharmacy officer. She said to date, Cone Health has administered 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes first and second doses. Cone Health has partnered with Alamance, Guilford, and Rockingham counties for several mass vaccination clinics as well as smaller sites across the triad.

Right now, those in groups 1 through part of group 4 can get vaccinated at Cone Health. The rest of group 4 can start getting vaccinated this week, while group 5, which is everyone, will start getting vaccinated next week.