How to live a healthier lifestyle post-pandemic: 2 Your Wellbeing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gyms are open again!

Many people are excited to get back into a routine, or to just get moving, after a year of not being able to.

At the same time, restaurants and bars are opening up, giving people the chance to get out and enjoy their favorite meals.

As you start to get back out there, you may wonder can you have your cake, and eat it too?

Jamie Athas is the Wellness Director at Cone Health, joining us to talk about moving into your healthy post pandemic lifestyle.

What impact can long periods of not exercising regularly have on your health?

Schedule your annual screenings

Start slow. Jamie Athas says some is better than none. If you haven't run in a long time, start with a walk.

Physical activity helps mood, sleep, and emotional health.

What should I do if I haven't been in a gym since the beginning of the pandemic?

Start where you feel comfortable. If you feel comfortable getting back into a gym, but want to wear a mask, go for it! If you don't feel comfortable, maybe try working outside with a partner to get you both moving.

How can eating habits impact health when combined with not exercising?

It affects physical health, and can lead to chronic conditions. It also affects our mood, sleeping patterns, and energy levels.

How to get your eating habits back on track:

Start small. Focus on getting yourself back on regular eating patterns. Try to manage 3 meals with 2 snacks and do your best not to go more than 4-5 hours between meals.