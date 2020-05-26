2 Your Well-Being: Staying mentally healthy during the pandemic

Your mental health is just as important to maintain as your physical health as we continue to social distance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic may impact people physically, but your mental health is just as important to watch during this pandemic.

After months of social distancing, not seeing people in person, and not knowing when things will end, can have a really bad impact on us.

We talked to Dr. Gutterman from Cone Health as part of our 2 your well being segment, focusing on how to stay mentally healthy during this pandemic.

If you're looking for mental health help check out Cone Health's mental health section on their website.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.