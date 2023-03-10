Have you checked in with yourself lately? Your mental health is important

Here are some warning signs of mental illness and tips to help you reduce stress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When was the last time you made your mental health a priority? It's important for your overall health and well-being, so ahead of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, Cone Health experts are sharing mental health resources that are available for you and your loved ones.

For this segment of 2 Your Well-Being, we heard from Dr. Jenna Mendelson. She's a licensed psychologist for LeBauer Behavioral Medicine.

Cone Health says with proper screening and diagnosis, many common mental health conditions are treatable. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says while about three-fourths of chronic mental health conditions start by age 24, it can take eight to 10 years for most people to get treatment. However, research shows the earlier someone gets help, the better the outcome, including reducing long-term issues.

Quick mental health statistics:

1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year

1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year

1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year

50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24

What are some warning signs of mental illness?

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says common signs of mental illness may include excessive worrying or fear, feeling excessively sad or low, confusion or trouble concentrating and learning, extreme mood changes, prolonged or strong feelings of irritability, avoiding friends, difficulty understanding or relating to other people, or thoughts of suicide.

1. Get outside. Take a nature walk or just a walk, in general!

2. Be active - whether it's a dance break or a quick cleaning of your home.

3. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breaths, meditation, or yoga.

4. Embrace self-care. Curl up with a good book and a cup of tea.

5. Check in with yourself. Ask yourself how you are feeling.

6. Practice gratitude. Write down three things you're thankful for.

7. Laugh! Think of something that made you laugh so hard you cried.

8. Try a new hobby. Pick up a new instrument, follow a new recipe, or something you've always wanted to try.

9. Find an inspiring song or quote. Write it down so you have it nearby.

10. Maintain or build your social network. Check in with family and friends.

11. Connect with your faith. Practice prayer or reach out to a member of your faith community.

12. Meet with a counselor. If you've been feeling overwhelmed with stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression, consider professional help.