New wave of COVID-19: 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've entered a new phase of COVID-19. The number of cases has dropped, vaccinations are increasing and some limitations on gatherings have started to change, but COVID-19 is not over. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we explore steps you still need to follow as we enter this new phase of COVID-19.

Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher is the Chief Medical Officer at Wesley Long Hospital. He said even though numbers are improving, COVID-19 is not over. People are still getting the virus and people are still being admitted to hospitals.

If we go back to pre-pandemic ways too soon, Hatcher said we could see a significant spike in cases again. That could overwhelm our hospitals and new restrictions could be put back into place. For now, Hatcher said you need to continue to wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands and wear a mask.