2 Your Well-Being: Everything you need to know about the new COVID-19 boosters

A Cone Health expert breaks down what to know about updated COVID-19 boosters and what you need to know about them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the Triad can now get updated COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants. Not everyone can get it just yet.

Jeremy Frens, Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator at Cone Health, joined 2 Your Well-Being to share insight about the new shots and review guidance on who can get them.

Right now, only people older than 12 are eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster. Children 12-17 can only get the Pfizer booster. Anyone older than 12 can get the Moderna shot, according to Frens.

Frens said that you need to complete your primary vaccine series before getting the updated booster. He said that means you need two shots of either Moderna or Pfizer shots before you're eligible for the updated shot.

It takes two weeks for the full effectiveness of the vaccine for the new shots to take effect.

"The COVID variants are with us right now, so I think it's good to get protected as soon as you can," Frens said.

Like the first version of the vaccine, Frens said people can expect some side effects with the shot. However, he said most people will only experience mild symptoms that go away within a day or so.

Some parents have asked questions about whether to wait for a vaccine to get approved for children under 12. Frens said they should move forward with the vaccines currently available to give them the best protection.