Asking your pharmacist questions to help your overall well-being

Pharmacists are a vital part of your overall well-being. Asking the right questions can be a great resource.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heading to the pharmacy is often just one of the many things on a list of errands.

When you go to the pharmacy you can expect a transaction to get a product, in most cases medication, but it can also be a transaction to get a service.

"Pharmacists are a very available health care provider," said Molly Schneider, Cone Health’s Director of Retail and Specialty Pharmacy Services.

The ease and convenience of walking into a pharmacy means you should take advantage and ask your pharmacist questions.

Pharmacists are able to answer questions related to your specific medicine, like how and when to take it, if you should take it with food, and what kind of side effects to expect.

Consultations are important when you pick up those medications. Share information like what supplements and over the counter medicine you are taking and other illness you have, as a way to better educate yourself and your pharmacist about your health care needs.

"We're here to educate you and help you understand the medicine you're taking," said Schneider.

Of course you always want to let your pharmacist know about any other medication you may be taking.

At Cone Health's pharmacy, all your medications and prescriptions are integrated into one system for stronger coordinated care.

When it comes to buying over-the-counter medications your pharmacist can also be a resource. Describe your symptoms and ask what they would recommend.

Breaking down pharmacy myths