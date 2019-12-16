GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re digging into a very sensitive, yet important topic. Post-partum depression is an issue most new moms do not want to talk about, but we’re getting the conversation going in this week’s 2 Your Well-being segment with Cone Health.

WFMY News 2’s Tracey McCain talked with a Triad mom who’s sharing her story so that other moms know, they’re not alone.

Melinda Eury loves to watch the smile on her 8-month-old baby’s face.

“She’s a good baby, she’s all the time talking and babbling,” said Eury.

Hannah’s smile and awesome baby laugh light up a room. It’s what helped pull Eury from a very dark place.

“I feel like I can’t, I feel like I’m not a good enough mom, I feel like I’m not good enough for her, good enough for the rest of my family,” said Eury.

Melinda Eury has post-partum depression. It started when she was pregnant.

“Very emotional crying over everything. One day I cried because he didn’t bring home a pumpkin pie,” said Eury about her husband Scot who went through the emotions too.

“All of a sudden, she’s almost a totally different woman,” said Scot.

After childbirth, Melinda’s post-partum depression escalated.

“I went in for a scheduled C-section, everything went smoothly, but it got to the point where I couldn’t breastfeed her and that’s when I think everything started,” said Melinda.

Turning to formula triggered something inside of her.

“That hurt me because that’s something I wanted to do for her,” she said. And then came the realization that something was wrong.

“They took her out to give me a night of rest and I couldn’t separate from her. They got to the nursery and I was crying so hard, they had to bring her back,” she remembered.

The mother of two’s separation anxiety continued at home. She did not have post-partum with her son, Jared so this was new for her. For months, only Melinda could hold Hannah.

“It’s tough trying to explain to your mom, look I trust you, but I can’t separate,” said Melinda.

Jamie McMannes is a Behavioral Health Clinician who works at the Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Women’s Hospital. She refers to post-partum depression as a perinatal mood and anxiety order. That includes all the emotions moms can feel during pregnancy and after delivery.

McMannes lists some of the common symptoms.

“Feeling sad, depressed, more crying, not enjoying things you used to including a lack of appetite, forgetting to eat, and sleep difficulty whether it's not being able to fall asleep or lacking the motivation to get out of bed,” explained McMannes.

Research tells us who is impacted, but what’s not so clear is what causes it.

“It can happen to anybody,” she said. “We’ve been trying to figure that out for hundreds of years.”

Doctor’s offices give new moms surveys after childbirth to help them diagnose postpartum. The key is for moms to answer it truthfully!

“I was of course, open and answered it honestly and she was like do you need to talk, do you need this, how can we help you!” said Eury.

Postpartum impacts 15% of women after birth. But McMannes estimates she sees even more cases.

“One out of every seven women, but honestly, I’m seeing one out of every five so it’s a lot!

Anti-depressants like Zoloft and therapy seems to offer the greatest help.

“There are a lot of other moms out there. My biggest thing is talking to other moms, talk to the doctor,” said Melinda. Right now, the Eury’s take it day by day.

“It’s gotten better,” said Scot. “I’m able to feel like I’m not being a worthless mom anymore,” added Melinda.

Postpartum depression typically lasts a year. Some women experience deep sadness so severe it can be hard for them to care for their babies. If you or someone you know think you are depressed, there is help. You can call the Cone Health Women’s Healthcare Center at (336) 832-6500 or look in the 2 Your Well-being section of our website.

