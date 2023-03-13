Sneezing, itching and watery eyes? It's probably spring allergies

Pollen has arrived in the Triad leaving many already dealing with sneezing, itching and watery eyes. There are ways to find allergy relief.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While a weekend cooldown and rain is providing some temporary relief, seasonal allergy sufferers are already feeling pollen's impact.

Sneezing, itching and water eyes are just some of the side effects many deal with as spring blowing begins.

Dr. Erin Dennis with Allergy and Asthma Center of NC broke down how to handle allergies and the best ways to find relief this season.

Allergy season is starting earlier this year, but it's not clear if that means it will be a worse season for allergy suffer.

Dr. Dennis said she does expect to see a longer pollen season with higher pollen counts but only time will tell.

If you're trying to decide whether you are dealing with a cold or allergies, there are two symptoms to monitor.

If you have a fever: chances are you have a cold or some other respiratory virus. Fever is not a symptom of allergies

If you are itching: it's most likely allergies, it is a main symptom of season irritation

When it comes to relief with medication here is what to look for at the pharmacy:

Over the counter medications with antihistamines that do not make you drowsy

Nasal sprays especially ones with steroids

A myth is that decongestants are good long-term allergy options. If you take them for more than 3 days, your nose can actually stop decongesting on its own

If you’re concerned that you may be experiencing allergies perhaps for the first time reach out to your primary care provider. They are a good first stop.

If you are not getting any relief from allergy medication or are sick of taking allergy medication, it might be the time to reach out to an allergist.

