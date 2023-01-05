Know the signs of skin cancer and stay safe in the sun

May 1 is known as Melanoma Monday, a day to raise awareness about skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With summer just around the corner, be sure to grab the sunscreen!

A big part of preventing skin cancer is taking steps to keep your skin safe and knowing the signs.

Christine Brannock, Oncology Outreach Manager with Cone Health Cancer Center, broke down what to watch for on your skin and how to protect yourself while outside.

SUNSCREEN

Look for a sunscreen with a 30 SPF or higher for the most protection against the sun

If you have sunscreen from last summer, you can still use it. Sunscreen is good for about 3 years. Write the date on it when you buy it so you can track when it needs to be thrown out

Be sure to rub in your sunscreen all the way even if you use a spray

Apply your sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before you go outside

HATS

Look for a hat that will cover your neck. A baseball hat will keep your eyes exposed

Put sunscreen on even if you are wearing a hat

Pick a woven hat you can't see through so you know the sun rays are not getting through

SIGNS OF SKIN CANCER

Watch for changes in the size or shape of a mole

A mole should be a perfect circle, if it's an unusual shape, go see a doctor