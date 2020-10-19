2 Your Well-Being: Staying healthy as COVID-19 numbers rise

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are taking a closer look at what you need to do to stay healthy during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers across the country are on the rise, which means now more than ever you need to be safe. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are taking a closer look at what you need to do to stay healthy.

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said the numbers aren't good. Cone Health has a record-high number of hospitalizations.

Swords said when it comes to protecting yourself, masks should be worn when you are with people you are normally not in contact with, including co-workers, friends and extended family you don't live with. You also need to make sure your mask covers your nose and your mouth at all times.

Swords said you also need to stand 6 feet apart and wear a mask at the same time. Never take your mask off to talk to someone even if you are socially distancing.