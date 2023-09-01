What to do when you or a family member has the flu

CDC data shows North Carolina is seeing high flu activity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s flu season, Cone Health Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider talked about what to do if you or someone in your household catches the flu, and tips for preventing it in the first place on 2 Your Well-Being.

Flu symptoms

Dr. Snider said this flu season has been very perplexing, with COVID-19, RSV and colds spreading.

Common flu symptoms can include:

A fever of more than 100.4

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffed nose

Body aches

Diarrhea and vomiting (more common in children)

Dr. Snider said the most recent strain of COVID-19 has very similar symptoms to the flu, so she recommends getting tested if you don't feel well.

Treating the flu

Cone Health has 5 tips for treating the flu:

Stay home and avoid contact with others until you have been without your fever for at least 24 hours.

See a healthcare provider in the first 48 hours. An antiviral can help children under 5 and seniors over 65 by shortening the flu by one to two days and possibly preventing complications.

Create a sick room in your home for those with flu and wear a mask when coming out of that room. Clean surfaces often, and wash your hands after touching linens and laundry, dishes and other belongings of those who have the flu.

Drink plenty of fluids. Sip liquid every hour, eat popsicles or sip broth/soups.

Aspirin, acetaminophen or ibuprofen: take these for fever, body aches, and headaches. Do not give children under 18 years old products with aspirin.

Dr. Snider said you should seek medical attention if you're having significant respiratory distress where you're having difficulty walking and breathing really short breaths. If you are otherwise fairly healthy and don't have much discomfort from the flu, Dr. Snider said you don't necessarily need to seek care.

Stopping flu spread

Cone Health says you should:

Get your flu shot, it's the best way to prevent the spread of the seasonal flu. Dr. Snider said it's been very effective this flu season.

Stay home when you're sick, not only will it help prevent flu germs from spreading to others, but it will also let you rest and heal.

Wash your hands with soap and water. You can also use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.

Sneeze into your elbow to help stop germs from spreading through the air.