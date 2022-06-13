2 Your Well-Being: How to deal when life happens

The unexpected happens to all of us. It's important to know how to move forward in a healthy way.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We will likely all experience a tragic, unexpected event in our life. Someone we love may get diagnosed with a serious illness or pass away suddenly.

There's not much we can do to prepare for something like that because it happens when we least expect it. However, there are steps we can take to prepare, so we can cope in a healthy way.

Jenna Mendelson is a licensed psychologist at LeBauer Behavioral Medicine with Cone Health shared how people can deal with the unexpected.

Mendelson said making your family aware of mental health resources ahead of a tragedy is important. So many things are going on when a tragedy happens, so she said it helps to know where to go for help.

Mendelson also suggested families create plans for how they will support each other in the moment and after it. If everyone knows what should happen, it can provide a sense of stability during a chaotic time.

Mendelson said it's important to talk to your kids before things go wrong, so they're aware it can happen. She said you just need to take a balanced approach.

"We're telling them what they need to know in language they can understand without giving them details that might be unnecessarily scary," Mendelson said.

Mendelson said conversations with kids should vary by family based on the relationship between parent and child.

Mendelson said it's important to know who you can lean on for support when you have issues in your life. She said it helps you regain a sense of normalcy. However, she said don't bury your feelings, and manage your expectations.