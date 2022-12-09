2 Your Well-Being: Suicide awareness and mental health education

Dr. Jenna Mendelson said suicides can happen anyone, and everyone has a role in preventing them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mental health impacts everyone. It doesn't discriminate.

Suicide can happen to anyone, even people you may not expect.

On 2 Your Well-Being, Dr. Jenna Mendelson, a licensed clinical psychologist at LeBauer Behavioral Medicine with Cone Health, shares what you need to know about suicides and the role you play in preventing them.

Dr. Mendelson said suicide has grown into the second-leading cause of death among people 15-24. She said people with mental illness or substance abuse tend to be at higher risk.

Dr. Mendelson said it can hard to know when someone is considering suicide because they may mask the warning signs. She also said completed suicides are often impulsive, in-the-moment decisions.

However, there are things to watch for. Dr. Mendelson said someone may say something passive like "if something happens to me." She also said even if someone appears to make a joke about suicide, you should take them seriously.

Oftentimes, people may be hesitant to approach someone if they're worried that person having suicidal thoughts. Dr. Mendelson said research shows addressing concerns about someone you're worried about does not make them more likely to think about suicide or attempt it.