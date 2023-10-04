Get your feet ready for summer sandals and flip flops

Podiatrists help make sure your feet are healthy and ready for the temperature changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Foot health takes a center stage as warmer spring and summer temperatures arrive. Many people ditch the socks and boots for open toed sandals or flip flops.

Taking care of your feet is another essential part of your overall health. Often times, problems start small.

"A lot of it starts with fairly simple things you feel like may get better on their own but don't over time whether it's a roll of the ankle or a small pain, even a small change in the skin, something you see and think it's going to get better. You ignore it for awhile and it gets a little bit better and then it gets worse. At that point it could turn into something long term like an injury or damage to the joint or tendon," said Dr. Adam McDonald, with Triad Foot and Ankle Center.

Here are some things to watch for that can impact your foot health.

Don't work out in an old pair of shoes

Make sure your foot is well supported. Motion in the toes is good but if the shoe can completely fold, there is likely not enough support

Take care of your skin health

After winter you may be dealing with dry skin. Invest in a good moisturizer or lotion. Sunscreen for your feet is also important when you are wearing open toed shoes.

Be careful when getting a pedicure

Make sure you are picking a place that is clean. If you experience any redness or swelling after a pedicure, go in to see if if needs treatment. If you have other health issues in your feet or with circulation, you should avoid these unless approved by your doctor

Ingrown toenails can be aggravating

Cut your nails straight across, not down into the corners to try and prevent ingrown toe nails. Soak the toe in a warm foot bath if you do have one and if it doesn't get better in a few days, go see a doctor.