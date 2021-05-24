Summer fun, COVID-19 risk, and masks: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about how to reduce your risk for COVID-19 and enjoy summer fun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for Memorial Day weekend, which for many people marks the beginning of summer and summer fun. However, we can't forget that COVID-19 is still in our communities. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about how to reduce your risk for COVID-19 and enjoy the summer.

Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider said the number one thing you can do to reduce your risk for COVID-19 and enjoy summer activities is to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The more people who get vaccinated, the less chance there is to spread COVID-19 in your communities.