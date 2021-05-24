Summer fun, COVID-19 risk, and masks: 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for Memorial Day weekend, which for many people marks the beginning of summer and summer fun. However, we can't forget that COVID-19 is still in our communities. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about how to reduce your risk for COVID-19 and enjoy the summer.
Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider said the number one thing you can do to reduce your risk for COVID-19 and enjoy summer activities is to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The more people who get vaccinated, the less chance there is to spread COVID-19 in your communities.
Snider also said people who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks at outside events like swimming pools and barbeques. If you are not fully vaccinated, Snider said you should still always wear a mask and social distance.