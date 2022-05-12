All you need to know about virtual care | 2 Your Well-Being

You’ve heard the term virtual care, but many people don’t understand how to use it or when to use it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With holidays coming up, traveling, and not to mention flu and respiratory illnesses going around in our community, a virtual care visit could be what you need this winter.

Nurse Practitioner Hannah Mills with Cone Health Virtual Care joined 2 Your Well-Being to discuss virtual care and answer common questions.

What type of appointments can be done virtually?

A lot of appointments can be made virtually.

"This is the silver lining of COVID. We are now in an age where we can see people (...) without them having to step out of their door," said Mills.

You can schedule a virtual care visit if you have:

Flu

COVID-19

Common cold

Pink eye

Rash

Gout

Mills said you shouldn't make a virtual care appointment if you have chest pain or you're bleeding. You should be seen in person for an emergency like that.

Do you have to be tech-savvy?

All you need for a virtual visit is access to the internet. Mills said that can include a computer, iPad, smart phone or tablet.

It could be possible that you do have technology issues, but Mills said you shouldn't let that stop you from getting the care that you need virtually.

"We have worked very hard to make our visits user-friendly. The MyChart site guides you through step-by-step," said Mills. "If you have somebody that you trust, a family member, a friend, or coworker that you're like 'Hey can you make sure I'm doing this right?' That's fine with us. We're okay with that if you're okay with that."

How to sign up

There are two ways you can sign up: