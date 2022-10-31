2 Your Well-Being: Why you want your kid to take it easy on Halloween candy

Kids gorge themselves in Halloween candy each year. A Cone Health doctor explains why parents might wake up with some cranky children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, Americans buy hundreds of millions of pounds of candy for Halloween. Trick-or-treaters and their parents scarf down a ton of sugary goods.

It can feel great to have one big cheat day and eat a ton of candy. However, parents might regret letting their children go crazy the next morning.

Dr. Stacey Blyth is a family medicine physician at LeBauer Primary Care at Cone Health. She shared why moderation is the best policy for Halloween candy.

Blyth said there's no golden rule for how much candy to eat. The right amount varies on the size of the candy, the type and the serving size.

Eating too much candy on Halloween typically creates several issues. First, the person gets too much sugar. Second, they likely get dehydrated because they probably did not drink properly throughout the day and evening.

If someone has too much, they likely will be dealing with an upset stomach or headache the morning after.

In addition to moderation, Blyth said timing matters. Everyone should have their final treat of the night at least two hours before going to bed. That gives the food time to digest so someone doesn't develop an upset stomach or heartburn overnight.

If an upset lingers for a few days and doesn't pass after using some at-home remedies, Blyth said that's the time to call a doctor.