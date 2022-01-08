2 Your Well-Being: Maintaining your health while watching and playing golf

Susan Laney, a Health and Fitness Manager at Cone Health Sagewell Health & Fitness, joined 2 Your Well-Being to discuss the health benefits of golf and possible inju

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro Thursday. Thousands will head over to Sedgefield County Club to watch some of the world's best golfers.

Many people play or watch golf. They sometimes don't consider the health risks associated with it.

Susan Laney, a Health and Fitness Manager at Cone Health Sagewell Health & Fitness, joined 2 Your Well-Being to discuss the health benefits of golf and possible injuries someone can get.

Laney said golf is great for someone's cardiovascular health. It can also help lower someone's blood pressure and cholesterol.

Golf is a sport with a lot of repetitive movement. Laney said that works to build both muscular strength and endurance.

Those same repetitive movements can cause pain in someone's lower back, wrist, elbow and shoulder. It happens when someone overuses their muscles or joints, according to Laney.

A lot of people may feel sore after a day out on the golf course. Laney said it's important to differentiate good pain from bad. She said someone is experiencing normal, muscle-building pain when they're just a little sore.

Laney said if someone experiences a nagging injury that won't get better or feels sharp pain somewhere, that's likely bad pain. She suggested going to see a health care provider if you're dealing with that.

Spectators aren't absolved from any injuries or health risks. It's going to be hot all week at the Wyndham Championship, which creates the possibility that someone could suffer heat illness.

Laney suggested everyone start hydrating before getting to the event. If you wait until you feel thirsty, you're already behind. People should stick to water and sports drinks, and they should avoid alcohol.

Laney said people should also consider wearing lightly-colored clothes to prevent overheating.