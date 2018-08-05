GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Mosquitoes are out and about looking to make you their next victim.

Mosquitoes can can cause serious illnesses and in some cases, death.

For most viruses spread by mosquitoes, no vaccines or medicines are available. That's why it's really important protect yourself from getting bit in the first place.

Outbreaks from viruses spread by mosquitoes are happening more often--think Zika from 2015 and Chikungunya from 2013.

There are nine Mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S.

Worrisome? Yes. But in North Carolina, these are the only three you really need to keep on your radar according to the state health department-- West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and La Crosse Encephalitis.

West Nile can cause paralysis. Eastern Equine can cause brain damage and La Crosse affects the nervous system.

The good news is protecting yourself and your family is really easy.

Use insect repellent and if you can, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks.

At home, clear any standing water from things like gutters, trash containers, and bird baths because mosquitoes lay eggs in and around water.

Also be sure to install or repair windows or door screens. Don't leave the door open, and use A/C if possible.

© 2018 WFMY