The USDA announced four different food recalls Thursday over salmonella and listeria contamination concerns.

Sacramento-based GH Foods CA recalled 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria. They were shipped to stores in California.

• 9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.

• 10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

• 6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken" and Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

• 8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

Portland, Oregon-based Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods recalled 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products, which also have a corn ingredient that may be contaminated. They were shipped to retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

• 7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

• 11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and “BEST BY” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

Kent, Washington-based Taylor Farms Northwest recalled 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnitas bowl products that contain tomatillos that may have Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. They were shipped to Washington and Oregon.

• 11-oz. clear plastic wrapped bowls of “PORK CARNITAS BOWL” packages with a sell by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

Green Cove Springs, Florida-based GHSE, LLC, recalled 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain a possibly contaminated corn ingredient. The items were distributed to stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

• 15.25-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Marketside™ FIESTA SALAD WITH STEAK” and use by date from 10/17/2018 through 10/20/2018.

