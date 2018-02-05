GREENSBORO, N.C. – When we first met 8-year-old Braxton Patterson, we just knew right away he’s just one very cool kid.

Braxton had on a Panthers hat and a Superman shirt. He’s a little camera shy but he’s got a smile that could light up any room. Before long we were talking about riding bikes and playing video games.

Braxton Patterson Battles Burkitt Lymphoma Braxton Patterson is battling Burkitt Lymphoma. Submitted photo. 01 / 08 Braxton Patterson is battling Burkitt Lymphoma. Submitted photo. 01 / 08

PHOTOS | Braxton Patterson Battles Burkitt Lymphoma

'Brave the Shave' at Natty Greene's

May 5 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 ppm at Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St , Greensboro

He also had fun picking on his little brother. After all, that’s just what brothers do.

Not only is Braxton just a cool kid, but he’s perhaps the bravest I have ever met. In fact, others call him “Braxton the Brave.”

Braxton comes from a family of others who are brave just like him, including his dad who’s a Greensboro firefighter. You’ll find out why his mother is even braver in just a moment.

Braxton is so brave because he’s standing up to cancer, fighting each and every day since he was first diagnosed in March of this year.

The Patterson family has been turned upside down but together their facing this battle by being the bravest that they can be not just for Braxton but for each other.

Casey Patterson, Braxton’s mother said, “So, when I heard the words cancer it was heartbreaking. It’s been hard but we make it through it and we get through each day. We have our good days and bad days.”

The Patterson family has seen a huge outpouring of love and support from their family, friends, and the community.

“We’ve had so much support with the Union, the Greensboro Fire Department, friends, and family. People we don’t even know have reached out to us and we just really appreciate and thank them,” said Casey.

The community will come together once again in a big way. This weekend Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head Shaving event.

Remember when we said Braxton’s mom is also brave?

On Saturday, Casey will allow her 8-year-old son to shave her head. Now that’s true love.

“When Braxton first found out he had cancer he was upset and he started crying. He didn’t want to lose his hair. That for some reason was a big thing for him and he said, “I want my mom to shave her head.’”

Now we must mention that during this interview we heard Braxton in the background laughing and for good reason.

“He’s pretty excited about that. He thinks it’s funny. So, he wants to see his mom go bald,” said Casey.

She also said she would do anything for her son while being there for him every step of the way.

“At first, I was like, “'I can’t do this.'” I love my hair to death but it’s something that Braxton wanted me to do and as a mom I would do anything for my child.”

She said, “We’ll have matching heads.”

Matt, Braxton’s dad was all smiles thinking about his wife who will soon have a new look.

“For a mom to say, “I’m going to shave my head,” it’s been awesome. My son, as soon as he said, “Mom will you shave your head?” She was like, “yes!” He lit up and said, “well I’m going to shave it.’”

The Greensboro firefighter also said he’s been overwhelmed by the support of the fire community during this time.

“Everybody is always talking about how big of a brotherhood that it is and how we always look out for each other and you really find that, understand that when something like this happens. Even on the side of giving or the receiving side.”

Matt said, the hashtag #BraxtonTheBrave was started and they have really kept that close to heart as a family.

He said at first Braxton didn’t understand but he told him why the hashtag was chosen.

“Because you are being brave. You’ve sat there and said, “I’m not going to worry about this and I’m going to beat this.” You know, so he’s got his little hashtag, Braxton the Brave and he’s even got his wristbands.”

And while the Patterson family learns to be brave together they’re also holding close to their faith.

Casey said, “We just have a lot of faith in God and that God will get us through this and will heal him and all the prayers. We have a ton of prayers coming from everywhere. We just thank God every day that he’s responding to chemo very well. We just thank everyone for their prayers. We feel them, they’re working.”

If you want to show your support you can head out to Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing for the St. Baldrick's Foundation Head-Shaving Event. It takes place Saturday, May 5 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Casey will be shaving her head at 2:00 p.m. if you want to cheer on the Patterson family!

More than 70 volunteers are expected to be at the event to support the foundation's mission to take childhood back from cancer. Over $21,000 has been raised so far, surpassing their initial goal of $15,000.

This is the fourth year for 'Brave the Shave.' For more information, go to the event page on the St. Baldrick's website.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY