WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When most of us are just getting out of bed, 58-year-old Sherman Transou is already on his daily morning run on a treadmill or at a nearby park, running about 14 miles, six days a week.

It sounds like a lot, but you'd think otherwise if you'd known him a few years ago.

Sherman ran a landscaping company and he often dismissed the red flags he got from his body while on the job, not an uncommon scenario for patients with severe heart failure, according to Dr. Barbara Pisani, medical director of Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

On January 27, 2015, just two days after a routine checkup with another provider, it became too hard to bear. He called his doctor around 4 p.m. and explained what was going on.

At 4:15 he was at his doctor’s office and by 4:30 he was in an ambulance on his way to the E.R.

“They said, you're having issues, major issues, and this was 3 days after I had my physical – thumbs up, now thumbs are down,” Sherman said in an interview.

His heart was only pumping 10 percent of his body’s blood. It only went downhill from there.

“He was transferred to our hospital in what we call cardiogenic shock,” said Dr. Pisani. “He was sick enough that he required going on a respirator, he required having a temporary artificial device and then ultimately had a more durable device, what we call a left ventricular assist device.”

The LVAD surgery on January 31, 2017 was just a stepping stone for something even more serious: a heart transplant.

“I may not be here any longer, that's what this means if I don't get a heart,” Sherman remembers thinking and telling his family.

Wills, rights to survival and even an obituary were made while Sherman waited for a heart.

That summer he got the call…

“I answer the phone, she says, 'Is this Sherman' 'Yes, this is Sherman’” he says with a long pause. “'Congratulations… We have you a heart'

“Oh, my gosh! I got a second chance on life,” Sherman said.



That second chance brought with it a different, much healthier outlook on life for Sherman. The heart transplant was done at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

When he took his first few steps after the transplant, he set a goal: Sherman started walking, then jogging and two years later, he'll run his first full marathon in April.

“I could pretty much not walk anywhere, I had to be wheel-chaired wherever I wanted to go,

“To be at a state of mind of no hope… and now there's hope… it is nothing like it,” Sherman said.

He recalls the moment he signed up to be an organ donor at the DMV.

“I didn’t ever know that I’d be a recipient,” he says. “Never thought about that.”

For that same reason, he says he wakes up every morning and thanks his donor, who lost their life so he could continue his, because they gave him hope.

“And I will definitely take care of this heart in every way I can.”

Since February is American Heart Month, here are a few heart-healthy recommendations from Dr. Pisani: