A SHOT OF HOPE: First homebound Winston-Salem patient receives vaccine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first homebound patient in Winston-Salem received his COVID-19 shot today from Novant Health.

It was the healthcare facility's first time administering the vaccine in Winston-Salem to a homebound patient. The patient, 62-year-old Dave Grover, said he was extremely grateful to finally receive his first shot.

Grover was confined to his bed back in May 2019. He said he was eager to get the vaccine, but it was a difficult process since he was homebound.

SHOT OF HOPE: Mr. Dave Grover was the first home bound patient with @NovantHealth in #Winston-Salem to receive his #covid19 vaccine. He says he is very grateful & it was a long road to get to today. Hear his story tonight @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pS39hfFxqL — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) June 28, 2021

Novant Health officials said they are expanding their program, to help give homebound patients the vaccine, to the greater Winston-Salem area.

In Phase 1 of the expansion, Novant's nursing team will administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients who may be homebound or have barriers to accessing vaccines.