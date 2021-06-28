x
Health

A SHOT OF HOPE: First homebound Winston-Salem patient receives vaccine

The patient, 62-year-old Dave Grover, said he was extremely grateful to finally receive his first shot.
Dave Grover received his first COVID-19 vaccine from Novant Health workers in his home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first homebound patient in Winston-Salem received his COVID-19 shot today from Novant Health

It was the healthcare facility's first time administering the vaccine in Winston-Salem to a homebound patient. The patient, 62-year-old Dave Grover, said he was extremely grateful to finally receive his first shot.

Grover was confined to his bed back in May 2019. He said he was eager to get the vaccine, but it was a difficult process since he was homebound.

Novant Health officials said they are expanding their program, to help give homebound patients the vaccine, to the greater Winston-Salem area.

In Phase 1 of the expansion, Novant's nursing team will administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients who may be homebound or have barriers to accessing vaccines.

In Phase II, the program will expand over the coming weeks to offer more services.

