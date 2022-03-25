Achoo! Advice to find some relief during allergy season

A Novant Health nurse practitioner shares some advice on how to tackle allergies in North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're rounding out the first full week of spring with high levels of tree pollen. This is making it a rough week for allergy sufferers.

"Its beautiful outside with all the trees blossoming, but that does mean that we're having the tree pollen right now. That's what we're seeing and later as the spring keeps on going we'll get more of the grass pollen," Katherine Simerson, a nurse practitioner with Novant Health, said.

Allergies are the 6th leading chronic illness in the U.S. and affects 50 million Americans. That's according to Simerson.

She said North Carolinians are no stranger to the sneezing, itching and coughing.

"It's rough here. North Carolina we have so many different types of trees and flowers and so many different things that can cause allergies," Simerson said.

Here's her advice on how to best tackle allergy season.

If you haven't already, taken you allergy medicine whether it be an over the counter antihistamine or nasal spray.

Spring clean! Wash your curtains and sheets, change your air filter and vacuum.

When you come inside your home, leave your shoes at the door so you're not tracking in the pollen.

Consider taking a bath before bed to rinse off any allergens from the day.

If you do any outdoor activities, try to avoid late mornings and early evenings when the pollen counts are at their highest.