AI company hoping early detection will help cancer outcomes

A unique partnership with Microsoft is aimed at helping researchers detect cancer earlier.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Artificial intelligence is aiding the medical world in detecting cancer -- at least, that's the hope of a new company Microsoft is helping build.

The digital pathology company called Paige will be the worlds largest imaged-based AI model to help detect cancer, once it's finished. The program has compiled an inordinate amount of data to help accelerate screening that could lead to faster detection periods and quick treatment options.

A research in the medical AI field told WCNC Charlotte that cancer is just the start of accelerating detection and drug discovery processes to cure certain illnesses.

"Every place out there where data is generated and then recorded, within the science field, AI is going to make an impact there," Ryan Brinkman, VP and research director at Dotmatics, said. "Cancer is going to be a big area where that impact is felt."

Paige has helped digitize millions of slides to identify certain cancers for the last seven years.

