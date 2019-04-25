GREENSBORO, N.C. — A report released this month by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), shows data on alcohol consumption and points to a rising trend in alcohol-related deaths statewide.

According to DHHS, in 2017, the most recent annual data available, an estimated 4,000 people in North Carolina died from alcohol-related causes. Of those, 1,700 were due to short-term causes including crashes, falls, drowning, risky sexual behavior and alcohol poisoning; and 2,300 were related to long-term or chronic alcohol attributable causes, including high blood pressure, liver disease, stroke and certain types of cancer.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also declared April to be "Alcohol Awareness Month" upon noting that alcohol-related deaths ranked third statewide in preventable deaths, following smoking and poor diets.

DHHS breaks down statistics by county. To find out the numbers where you live, click here.

