Alert! Investigators search for missing radioactive material measuring tool

A thief stole a device containing radioactive material in Durham and the device can pose health and safety risks if handled improperly, according to NCDHHS.

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Radiation Protection Section of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services received a report of a measuring tool with a radioactive component that was stolen in Durham on Thursday. The device, if handled inappropriately, can pose a potential health and safety risk, according to NCDHHS. The theft was reported to the NC Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement.



The gauge that was stolen uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction. The gauge was contained in a Type A transportation container when it was taken and the container was clearly marked as containing radioactive material according to NCDHHS.

NCDHHS wants you to know what the gauge looks like and what to do if you see it.

The agency issued this information in a statement about the device:

"The container can be identified by its yellow plastic case with the following labels:

Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive – 7)

USA DOT 7A

Type A Radioactive Material

Cargo Aircraft Only

The gauge itself has a stainless-steel handle protruding from its top with a radiation symbol on it. A description of the radioactive material appears on a plate attached to the exterior of the gauge. Each source of radioactive material is sealed in a stainless-steel capsule."



The gauge poses no immediate health or safety threat unless it is mishandled or broken open, according to NCDHHS. The agency offers these tips if you find the gauge:

Do not touch or move the device.

Maintain at least 10 feet of distance from the gauge until the appropriate authorities secure the area and device.

Prolonged exposure could cause adverse health effects if the radioactive sources were directly exposed to an individual.



If you find the gauge, or if you have any information that can help investigators locate the device, NCDHHS asks that you contact Travis Cartoski, NC Radiation Protection Section, at (919) 621-4797 or call 911.