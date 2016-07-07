Alzheimer's Association thanks Rosalynn Carter's family for sharing news of dementia diagnosis

Southeastern Virginia chapter wants patients and families to know there is support available especially for caregivers

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In May, Rosalynn Carter's family announced the former first lady has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Alzheimer's Association released this statement about Mrs. Carter and is working to get the word out about the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's which begins with mild memory loss and can evolve into a patient losing total control and independence.

Katie McDonough, the Community Executive Director with the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said she wants patients and families to know there is support available.

"Anything from caregiver support groups that we have here with the Alzheimer's Association to socialization groups for those living with the disease and their care partners and then we have all kinds of caregiver support programs that are evidence-based and being provided through our health systems here," McDonough explained.