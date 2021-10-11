'Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging' | Find out if you have memory loss through free screening

Are you or a loved one dealing with memory loss? Schedule a free memory screening through the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In honor of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering free, confidential memory screenings to anyone interested.

Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disorder that impacts your memory, thinking and language skills.

According to the AFA, six million people are living with the disease in the U.S. and there are about 180,000 living with it in North Carolina.

"If you see these signs and symptoms, address it immediately. Don't be in denial which so many people are that oh he or she is getting older and its a normal part of aging. Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging," Charles Fuschillo, President and CEO of AFA, said.

Fuschillo recommends looking for the following symptoms:

memory loss, especially current events

confusion about time and place

changes in mood and personality

difficult in judging certain situations

"Whether or not you have memory issues or not, we encourage everybody to get a screening just so you can get a baseline score. It's no different than any other test that you get from your primary care physician for other parts of your body," Fuschillo said.

The screenings take about 10-15 minutes in which someone will ask you a series of questions. Fuschillo said if your score is below the baseline, they'll offer certain recommendations.