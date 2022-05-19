Are you mom-shaming amid the baby formula shortage? | Experts say it can be harmful

Mental health therapists provide ways for mothers and parents to cope with online shaming as the nationwide baby formula shortage continues.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mom shaming is when people criticize a mother for making parenting choices that differ from the choices they have made or would make themselves.

Throughout the nationwide baby formula shortage, time and time again we've seen posts on social media discrediting the struggle, a lot of parents are facing right now saying they should just breastfeed instead. Quite simply, that's not an option for everyone and bullying a mom about that isn't cool.



Torri Johnson, MS, LCMHC, NCC, is a licensed clinical mental health counselor. As a mother who could not breastfeed, she knows the importance of baby formula. She said a lack of understanding about breastfeeding can be harmful and hurtful to others.



“We must consider same-sex couples there are a lot of dads and dads that are raising their children,” Johnson said.

“There's a lot of single fathers that are raising their children so when you say just breastfeed, well what do they do? What are their options? There are grandparents raising grandchildren, women who are prescribed medications for whatever reason who can't safely breastfeed because of the medications they are taking.”

Johnson offers four ways mothers and parents experiencing shaming can protect their peace and mental health:

Ignore it and don’t respond. Consider unfollowing certain social media pages or people who may be doing the shaming online.

Try to reject victim thinking. Remember you know what’s best for your child.

Find your tribe. Surround yourself with others who are supportive and understand your struggle.

For those making judgments, wait until other parents ask for your experience or opinions on baby formula and breastfeeding.