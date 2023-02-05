What is Ankylosing Spondylitis? Here is what you need know

Heidi Waltz of Greensboro was diagnosed with a form of arthritis in her early twenties. She said her back pain was so severe he thought she needed a wheelchair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we think of arthritis, we often think of elderly adults. However, there are forms that can impact young adults. This Arthritis Awareness Month, a Greensboro woman is sharing her story after she was diagnosed with autoimmune arthritis in her early twenties.

Heidi Waltz enjoys living an active lifestyle. As a wife and mother of two, she's always on the move.

“I was previously a teacher and now I'm kind of getting into health and wellness coaching and do photography on the side,” Waltz said.

Her interest in wellness sparked more than 20 years ago after she began experiencing severe lower back pain while in college.

“I was in such severe pain that I could barely walk, at one point I considered getting a wheelchair,” Waltz said. “It was that bad. I had trouble getting in and out of my car."

After several hospital visits and trips to the ER, doctors diagnosed her with Ankylosing Spondylitis. It is a form of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.

“To be in college and be diagnosed with a chronic disease is pretty terrifying,” Waltz said. “I must live with this the rest of my life. I'm going to have to figure out ways to cope."

Dr. John Tipton is a physician with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Unlike most forms of arthritis, he said symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis typically begin in early adulthood. If left untreated it can cause severe disability.



“It’s mostly related to a gene called HLA-B27,” Dr. Tipton said. “It usually happens before age 40. Some people complain a lot about back pain and neck pain. It happens very suddenly and comes on quickly."

He said it can be treated through exercise, medication, and healthy lifestyle changes. This is something Waltz can attest to.

“I was going to boot camps I was working out, changing my diet,” Waltz said. “I noticed a huge difference and I didn't have to go back on the medication for about three years after my second pregnancy.”

“I think if you ever get diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis be positive, Dr. Tipton said. “You can live a good long and healthy life."

Reports show roughly 3.2 million adults in the U.S. have this form of arthritis.

Dr. Tipton recommends patients seek medical attention if they have lower back pain that persists or improves with exercises and worsens with rest.